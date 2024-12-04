Blepharitis is a common, chronic problem that can be controlled. It is an irritating inflammation on the edge of the eyelid that usually presents dandruff due to a malfunction of the meibomian glands that are inside the eyelids and that produce the fatty tear so that it is more stable and remains properly in place. the surface of the eye.

It can promote the appearance of styes and may be associated with other disorders such as dry eye, rosacea, seborrheic dermatitis or psoriasis.

Causes of blepharitis or dandruff on the eyelashes

Depends on the type of blepharitis

There are several types of blepharitis and the causes may vary depending on which one:

– Anterior blepharitis. It affects the area of ​​the eyelashes or the outer part of the eyelid edge; excess fat may appear due to the proliferation of bacteria or the microscopic Demodex mite. In cases associated with skin disorders such as seborrheic dermatitis, the eyelid can turn inwards (entropion) or outwards (ectropion), which can cause the formation of an ulcer on the cornea.

– Posterior blepharitis. It appears where the eyelids are in contact with the eye (inner part of the eyelid edge) due to a malfunction of the meibomian glands that can become obstructed, forming styes or chalazions.

– Mixed blepharitis. It appears due to the congestion of secretions on the edge of the eyelid typical of posterior blepharitis and significant bacterial infection of anterior blepharitis.

– Squamous blepharitis. Scales or dandruff appear at the base of the eyelashes, usually dry.

– Seborrheic blepharitis. Excessive accumulation of fat on the edge of the eyelids.

Risk factors for the appearance of blepharitis:

– Abuse of contact lenses.

– Hormonal changes.

– Aging.

– Treatments for skin disorders.

– Chemotherapy.

Symptoms of blepharitis or dandruff on the eyelashes

Itching, stinging and dandruff among others

Signs of blepharitis are:

– Teary eyes.

– Redness and/or inflammation in the eyelids.

– Sensation of a foreign body in the eyes.

– Burning and/or stinging in the eyelids.

– Dandruff at the base of the eyelashes.

– Roughness or scabs when waking up.

– Very frequent flashing.

– Sensitivity to light.

– Eyelashes that grow deviated.

– Loss of eyelashes.

Diagnosis of blepharitis or dandruff on the eyelashes

Eyelid examination and skin sample

The ophthalmologist will examine the eyelids with the help of a slit lamp and may remove a sample of oil or dandruff with the help of a cotton swab to detect or rule out the presence of mites, bacteria or fungi.

Treatment and medication for blepharitis or dandruff on the eyelashes

Good hygiene and warm compresses

Blepharitis is generally resolved by maintaining good eye and eyelid hygiene, washing them daily and applying warm compresses when inflammation is present. If there is infection, topical antibiotics can be prescribed. Inflammation may require anti-inflammatory drugs.

Prevention of blepharitis or dandruff on the eyelashes

Good hygiene

Maintaining good eye and eyelid hygiene can prevent the recurrence of this disorder since blepharitis never completely disappears.