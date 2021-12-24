After two editions with minimal difference, winner Gerdo Boeve of Blender-Blender Racing has become the best MotoKicX GP manager of 2021 with a slightly larger lead this edition. Although it remained tense until the last race, after the race in Valencia the champagne could be finally uncorked: the team manager from Emst in Gelderland is driving the Ducati 848 from Ducati Zaltbommel home!

The mood is elated in the showroom of Ducati Zaltbommel, where the top prize is under a red cloth awaiting final unveiling. Yet the atmosphere was not so relaxed all year round. From the third Grand Prix, Team Blender-Blender Racing entered the top 10, only to remain there for the entire season, but the lead was relinquished twice. Nevertheless, with three world champions and two vice world champions on board, one can rightly speak of a very successful team manager. Only in the Moto3 category, Blender-Blender did not field the number 2 in the final standings Dennis Foggia, but the number 3 Sergio Garcia – who took 10 more bonus points for the team thanks to fast laps in two GP weekends. It seemed as if they had a crystal ball in the pit box at Blender-Blender Racing, because after reaping the benefits of Sam Lowes’ successes in the first half of the season, the Briton, together with Italian Bezzecchi, was driver change in favor of the later numbers 1 and 2 in the championship Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernandez.

Exciting until the last race

The winner himself, while we cut the cake together with owner Ronald van Vliet in the showroom at Ducati Zaltbommel: “The last few races were nerve-racking in ‘Huize Boeve’. After the summer break I was in 1st place for a long time; then things seemed to go wrong due to Sergio Garcia’s injury and two races before the end I dropped back to second place. I thought, here we go. I was there just on the weekend when Garcia crashed in training and injured himself during a weekend away with my wife, as a present for my birthday … I can now reveal that the atmosphere on Friday had dropped below freezing for a while. But luckily my crucial riders were fit and in shape again just in time! It was exciting until the last corner in Valencia, because one crash in the last corner and the team that has now come second passed me by one (!) point lead… So you can feel the release after the finish of the Moto3 in Valencia suggest, haha.”

The glittering main prize, the magnificent Ducati 848, made available by GPmanager partner Ducati Zaltbommel, will of course be welcomed with open arms in Emst. “I happen to already have a Ducati, a 750 Sport from ’89 that has been standing still for a while, but with which I have already had plans for some time to make it roadworthy again. In that respect, this 848 comes at a perfect time, it is a very nice example and also a good incentive to refurbish the 900. My wife also has her motorcycle license and now of course we can ride together. Really crazy.”

Veni Vidi Vice Champion

The difference between an 848 from Ducati Zaltbommel and a Damen Imola race overalls was ultimately in the line-up of Moto3 driver Jaume Masiá. The Spanish Moto3 rider achieved 10 points less than his compatriot Sergio Garcia. Veni Vidi Vice, like Blender-Blender Racing, started the season with Marco Bezzecchi in Moto2 and both teams took advantage of the driver change to ‘trade in’ the Italian. Jack Miller was also put on hold after the first half of the season. It ensured that Veni Vidi Vice only returned to the top 10 from Austria and steadily climbed to an honorable second place from there. The Damen Imola race overalls therefore go to Foxhol in Groningen!

New AGV helmet for KIN Racing

Also in the team that finished third, KIN Racing, the disappointing Italian had to make way halfway through the season thanks to a driver change. The team from Staphorst remained loyal to MotoGP drivers Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo and this team also shows that you actually have to become world champion in all classes to finish in the top 3 of MotoKicX GPmanager. KIN Racing can choose a brand new AGV helmet worth 500 euros!

The HoKa Racing Team from Schiedam did not opt ​​for world champion Acosta in the Moto3 category, but for John McPhee and Jaume Masiá. HoKa wins a new Michelin Power GP tire set with a fourth place in the final standings, just like Luca Racing from Lisse and Team SRT from Wemeldinge. With an almost identical line-up to the winning Blender-Blender, the team managers of Luca Racing and Dolfifumi had a taste of the lead during the season. In the end, the teams finished in fifth and seventh place respectively by placing not Francesco Bagnaia from the Ducati stable next to the later world champion Fabio Quartararo, but Jack Miller and Johann Zarco respectively. Dolfifumi from Staphorst wins an accessories package from Barracuda, Team Fazerman rides Again from Nieuwerkerk aan den IJssel a pair of beautiful Side racing boots, Beumer Racing from Deventer gets new gloves from the brand Furygan and Mark’s Racing Team 1 from Ermelo closes the top 10 with a free trackday on the TT-Circuit of Assen.

Honorable mention for ‘I really want that Ducati’ from IJsselstein

It started so well for the team ‘I really want that Ducati’ from ‘Arie’ (Molenaar??) from IJsselstein. He led the MotoKicX GP manager for no fewer than two GPs before handing over the lead in Portugal to the later winner Blender-Blender Racing. Because Johann Zarco and Sam Lowes were unable to maintain a strong start to the season, the team eventually fell just short of the prizes with 1,405 points. Confidence in the drivers remained high, because the team change was not used.

Jack Miller favorite

Unlike last year’s world champion Joan Mir, the 2021 world champion Quartararo enjoyed a lot of confidence. He brought success to 337 teams. The expectations surrounding Franco Morbidelli were even higher with 498 contracts. However, crowd favorite Jack Miller was the most drafted by team managers, with no fewer than 647 teams having the Australian in their MotoGP ranks. In the Moto2 class, Marco Bezzecchi and Sam Lowes, the rider who earned the most points per euro last year and the rider who earned the highest total points, were favorites respectively. They couldn’t quite live up to their role this year. Our team managers are also no stranger to patriotism, given the 362 times that our own Bo Bendsneyder was allowed to participate. In the lightest class of the world championship, the most often went for Jaume Masiá and Darryn Binder.

‘Rookie’ Raul Fernandez top scorer

No one in the world championship earned as many points as Moto2 rookie Raúl Fernandez. Although the Spanish KTM Ajo driver did not become world champion, thanks to a series of fastest training times and race laps, he managed to score no less than 36 points more in MotoKicX GPmanager than his teammate and later world champion Remy Gardner. Fernandez was also among the top 5 drivers with the most points last year.

Fernandez and Acosta ‘best value for money’

It will come as no surprise that this season’s surprises also offered the most value for money. And just like last year, the most return could be achieved in the lightest classes. Moto2 driver Raúl Fernandez cost only 2,198 euros per point earned. That is the bargain of the century, considering the Bezzecchi costing more than 6,000 euros per point, which gave the team managers the best return last year. Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta was also a ticket from the lottery with 4,833 euros per point. Sergio Garcia, Izan Guevara and Remy Gardner round out the top 5 best performing drivers.

In the MotoGP category, Francesco Bagnaia proved to be the best investment. With a ‘purchase price’ of 2 million, the Ducati driver managed to achieve 302 points; a respectable cost of 6,623 euros per point. The Italian thus offered slightly more ‘value for money’ than world champion Fabio Quartararo. It is remarkable that no fewer than four Ducati drivers were among the best five investments. After Bagnaia it is in third place Johann Zarco, followed by Jorge Martin and Jack Miller.

Risers and Fallers

Team PimExloo experienced the largest increase. The Team from Exloo rose from 133 positions thanks to Franco Morbidelli, Francesco Bagnaia, Augusto Fernandez, Aron Canet, John McPhee and Jaume Masiá. For YamahaDream1961, 2021 turned out to be a bad dream in the end. The team from Steenwijk experienced a 91 point drop, partly caused by Yamaha driver Maverick Vinales deciding to continue his career with Aprilia halfway through the season. The last two races were a complete disaster for this team with no fewer than four zeros in Portugal and five zeros in Spain.

Withag and Iwema best experts

This year no participating ‘connoisseurs’ among the winners. Former driver and coach Bob Withag turned out to have the best eye for talent. With his ‘Beast from the East’ team, he scored 1,264 points and made it to 138th place in the final standings. Ice speedway hero and former 125cc, Moto3 and MotoE rider Jasper Iwema didn’t do too badly either. His ‘No Shit Sherlock’ Team only lost 15 points to Withag’s team from Borne and Iwema did so without swapping riders! Had he traded in Franco Morbidelli halfway through the year, the team from Hooghalen could well have won prizes… Marcel Ankone entered several teams, but his ‘Ankone2’ performed best with 158th place. The team from Oldenzaal finished third among the experts behind Jasper Iwema.

Next year such a nice Ducati van Ducati Zaltbommel to win? Or one of the many other great prizes? We will continue in 2022! So keep it coming spring KickXstart and Motorcyclist And of course keep an eye on the GPmanager website and register in time for the best GPmanager competition in the Low Countries!

Text Max de Vries/Randy van der Wal Photography Henny B. Stern/Gold&Goose