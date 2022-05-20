Kyōdai Manga announced the opening of a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for the Boys’ Love release BLend. The campaign will last until the next June 18 and will allow us not only to support the Italian artistic collective, but also to get exclusive gadgets that won’t be released in the future like a shopper or a canvas mask.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by Kyōdai Manga.

Kyōdai Manga launches crowdfunding of the Boys’ Love BLend volume

After the success of BLossom in 2018, the artistic collective returns with a volume dedicated to the meaning of colors

During a live stream on Twitch, the art collective Kyōdai Manga announced its editorial return by launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to finance their new project BLend.

Similar to their previous work BLossoma collection inspired by the language of flowers self-produced in 2018, BLend is a self-contained and anthological volume dedicated to the meaning of colors gender Boys’ Love / Shōnen Ai.

A author park of excellence composed almost entirely by professionals: 3 manga stories written and illustrated by Lumi Niemi (Dirty Waters, Moon Ballad), Edith (Tidal Lock) And Irwing Phan (Rebel’s Identity), a short story written by Ivanez (Fr33d0m, Shingan) with cover by Ross1216 (Fr33d0m, Shingan) and a gallery of color illustrations some of the most beautiful manga pencils in Italy (Giorgio Battisti, Chokorin, Patrizia Cocco, Doc Wendigo, DomiCipher, Kite, Chiaretta E Bon, Matteo “Dodo” Brizio and Marco Caglieri).

In addition to the possibility of purchasing the volume in its printed edition, on Indiegogo it is possible to support BLend by purchasing its digital version and various exclusive gadgets crowdfunding and that will not be put back on sale in the future, such as personalized shopping bags, canvas masks, stickers and the limited edition box set.

The crowdfunding campaign will remain active until June 18with a fixed target goal of € 1500so the volume (and all related gadgets) will be available only when the sum is reached.

Biography of the collective

Kyōdai Manga is a collective of professional cartoonists born with the intent to participate in events such as fairs and presentations and to publish group projects in a completely independent way. In 2018, Kyōdai Manga launches the crowdfunding campaign for the realization of BLossom, a self-contained volume of short stories inspired by the language of flowers, which ended with the collection of 123% of the estimated goal. Subsequently, the Kyōdai Manga authors participated in various trade fairs and received the nomination for the Yaruki 2019 (Animeclick) as best self-produced japstyle. They make up the collective Lumi Niemi (Dirty Waters, Moon Ballad), Edith (Tidal Lock), Irwing Phan (Rebel’s Identity), Ivanez (Fr33d0m, Shingan), Ross1216 (Fr33d0m, Shingan) and DomiCipher.