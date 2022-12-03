Prestigious one-two for the Italian trotters on the Paris-Vincennes black track, the most beautiful track in the world by now the scene of many feats of our horses, starting with the great double at Varenne (2001-2002) in the Gran Prix d’Amérique. The first was Bleff Dipa, winner of the Rome Derby in 2019. The son of the Swedish Mister JP won the Prix Doynel de Saint Quentin (gr. 2-m 2850) at the end of an authoritative lead route finished in 1.13.4 with the French driver Alexandre Abrivard in sulky. The hosts Happy Valley and Hohneck were beaten, the latter considered among the protagonists in Amérique next January, who at this point could also become the target of Bleff Dipa, aiming for qualification in one of the preparation tests that promote the top three in the great classic.