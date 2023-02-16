This Monday, the lifeless body of Esmeralda Richiez Castillo, a 16-year-old girl, was found in Higüey, Dominican Republic.

The authorities of the province of La Altagracia are investigating the cause of death of the woman who bled to death at home the day after going out with her friends and one of her teachersaccording to the father of the minor.

(Also: Woman accused of beheading her partner hit her own lawyer in court)

Eligio Richiez Castillo, Esmeralda’s father, maintains that the young woman would have arrived the night before with blood stains on the lower part of her body. Eligio accuses one of his daughter’s teachers of having induced her to have an abortion.

“When she returned, I noticed that she was very pale and bloody. I asked her partner if she had been raped. My daughter told me that nothing had happened and that she would lie down. The next day we found her dead in the bathroom and covered in blood.”Esmeralda’s father told local media.

The Public Ministry reported on Tuesday that Professor John Kelly Martínez, the main suspect, was arrested behind the death of the minor under 16 years of age. John was Esmeralda’s math teacher.

(Also: New shooting in the United States leaves one person dead and three wounded)

Audios that Esmeralda would have sent to one of her contacts were recently released desperately asking for help. “I’m bleeding to death,” is heard in the voice note.

The parents say that one of the friends would have come home to spend the night with Esmeralda but then she went home.

The father of the minor reports that his daughter He claimed that nothing was wrong with him and that the blood was from his period; however, the next day she was found dead. The minor’s body was taken to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) to investigate her cause of death.

(We recommend: Nicaragua withdraws nationality from Sergio Ramírez, Gioconda Belli and 92 other people)

Abortion in the Dominican Republic is penalized by article 317 of the penal code, which forces many women to seek abortion through clandestine means that put their lives at risk and, many times they do not go to their loved ones due to the prison sentences they face.

Anyone who is accused of practicing and/or cooperating with an abortion, he could face sentences of two to five years.

Likewise, to prove voluntary manslaughter by the suspect, the defense entity must prove intent.

1/4 Parents of teenager Esmeralda Richiez deceased today, they must be prosecuted for a very specific reason, they saw their daughter bleeding 🩸 and in an extremely negligent and reckless way they let her bleed to death in her own home, involuntary manslaughter applies… with sentences of 2 years. pic.twitter.com/hQ0096agGR – Yan Carlos Martínez Segura (@YANSEGURAM) February 15, 2023

In 2021, 11 Latin American countries registered a rate equal to or greater than one victim of femicide for every 100,000 women, according to the Gender Equality Observatory of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

According to local Dominican media, in the first six days of this year 12 feminisms have been reported in the country.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME