A man named Bledar (42) who was recently arrested in a house filled with hundreds of kilos of drugs in Dordrecht, claims that he was ‘locked up, abused, used as a slave and threatened with death’. The Public Prosecution Service does not believe anything about that story for the time being and sees ‘insufficient leads’ that the man would be the victim of hard criminals. His lawyer is furious: “Everything points to him being right.”
Amy van den Berg
