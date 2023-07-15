There is a subtle but very important aesthetic element in the work of María Bleda (Castellón, 1969) and José María Rosa (Albacete, 1970) to which they constantly return and which works as a kind of language of their own in the retrospective that the ICO Museum of Madrid, organized together with the Mapfre Foundation within the framework of PhotoEspaña: the horizon line. In many of his photographs, a sharp line divides the image into two nearly equal halves. The lower part, loaded with information, reveals a good memory deposit. However, in a constant fluctuation, the artists alter their position in the frame and the perception we have of it, sometimes leading to its complete dissolution. Occur in battlefields (1994-2016), who welcomes us upon arrival. Next to Football fields (1992-1995), marked his debut on the artistic scene and a way of understanding photography as a movement and as a critical power of the journey through history. In other words, what do we understand when we think about the idea of ​​territory, whether it is necessary to have roots, what the past can mean or what forms the idea of ​​landscape can take.

Here we see it with new eyes, mounted for the first time as a video installation, like the rest of the works, all that they have done to date and never before brought together in the same exhibition, very well thought out by the curator Marta Dahó. This jump in register gives an even more reflective character to images loaded with layers of reading and emphasizes what is latent in them. The photographs reflect what were once war scenes that, moreover, are presented as geographies of the contemporary. They follow each other without haste and with some demand, requiring a little more than 25 minutes of attentive gaze. In addition, they are divided in two, extolling the fragment that is all images and our gaze on the world. Some intermediate zones between one image and another that, through our imagination and given its evocative power, helps them to expand the very limits of photography.

His images become physical, political and geological maps that condense cycles, periods, eras and centuries.

The entire exhibition is a diverse and changing set of landscapes that are multiplied as if it were a kaleidoscope. Everyday, utilitarian, vernacular, private, forgotten landscapes. So close, strangers. cities (1997-2000), stays (2001-2006) or memorials (2005-2010). Bleda and Rosa are artists, but they could well be cartographers. His images often become physical, political, geological, topographic, thematic, urban maps… They portray cycles, periods, epochs, eras and centuries of history. His began 30 years ago, before even coinciding at the School of Applied Arts and Design in Valencia. Today his career occupies a central position within contemporary Spanish photography. His work includes one of the most intense and rigorous investigations into landscape and architecture as spaces of history and memory. A work that is rooted in an artistic practice that critically questions the complex web of temporalities that cross the present of a place.

They invite us to reconsider how the discourses around history have guided ways of seeing and understanding

Rather than pointing out how the more or less visible traces of the past have remained anchored to certain places, his works invite us to reconsider the way in which history and the discourses generated around it have patterned ways of seeing, understanding and remembering. The villages, housealtars or aqueducts in Typologies (started in 2007), the places of Origin (since 2003) of the human species, libraries and the idea of ​​knowledge in corporations (since 2006). An exhibition that is the consecration of what we already knew: Bleda and Rosa are masters in reformulating the concepts of time and space, that which gives us an enclave in life, where there is no other path than our own temporal geography.

‘Funeral Complex. Saqqara, 2010’, from the series ‘Typologies’. Bleda and Rosa

He spoke of illusory horizon lines and confines not only mental, but also conceptual and literary. Of works that are something like a mixture of portable and fragmentary writings that intersect to weave a network in which movement is the center. record (2010-2017), the work that closes the show, is an example. A master class of intrahistory of art, even. This cross-relationship between geographies and historical accounts reaches its deepest and most complex dimension here. Divided into two bodies of work, it approaches that historical period of enormous social, political and cultural transformations that led to the overcoming of the old regime as well as the implantation of the ideals of Enlightenment thought. In the first block, in front of three synchronized screens, we unravel the layers and plots of Notes on the War and the Revolution. We are between 1805 and 1814, in the middle of the War of Independence in Spain, in the midst of military campaigns, revolts and popular uprisings.

They approach it through five chapters that wink at the National episodes de Galdós with its same five locations: Trafalgar, Madrid, Girona, Cádiz and Vitoria-Gasteiz. The latter follows two paintings that, like many others, were stolen, missold or given away during the years of Napoleonic occupation. They are the Immaculate of Soult and the Venus of Rokeby. The block of images opens with a photograph of the Historical dictionary of the most illustrious professors of Fine Arts in Spain, by Ceán Bermúdez, a type of volume that served as a reference manual for the looting of soldiers such as Marshal Soult. This is followed by the locations that served as a warehouse, in Seville and Madrid, for what was being requisitioned, as well as the places where the two paintings ended up: the residence of Marshal Soult in France, in the case of the immaculate de Murillo, and the Rokeby House, in the case of the mirror venus of Velazquez. Then come images of the Battle of Vitoria, where Wellington’s English army catches up with Napoleonic troops who are fleeing the country with the enormous spoils of war. The last snapshots: the place where those goods ended up, Apsley House in London and the place where the Josefino Museum was planned to be established, the Palacio de Buenavista in Madrid. Using Rosi Braidotti’s analogy, each image in this exhibition is like a camp: it leaves traces of the places through which it has traveled, in a landscape that never stops changing.

‘Bleda and Rosa’. ICO Museum. Madrid. Until September 10.

