Bleak Faith: Forsaken was recently released on PC, PS4, and Xbox, and reports quickly surfaced online that the game uses animations stolen from Elden Ring and Dark Souls. The studio then explained exactly what happened.

In short, the authors of Bleak Faith: Forsaken have revealed that they have purchased – as they had previously announced – some animations and some generic assets (such as rocks) through the Epic Marketplace. The fault therefore would not lie with the team, but with the people who pulled the animations from Elden Ring and sold them through the Unreal Engine shop.

Precisely, the team wrote: “We have always been transparent about theuse of the Epic Marketplace for quality animations and that fit our theme […] The only other Epic Marketplace stuff I use is generic VFX that would have been a waste of time to recreate, as I’d be making pretty much identical stuff, and stuff so generic (like some rocks) that it didn’t require art direction. The whole world [di Bleak] it was built by hand, with 10% of the graphic assets done by someone else.”

An easy example of the animations featured in Bleak Faith: Forsaken is featured in the video below. It seems that the animations were pulled from FromSoftware’s games via a software called DS Anim Studio, which isn’t meant for “stealing” animations and using them in commercial games. The creator of this tool also reported where to find the stolen assets on the Marketplace.

At the time of writing, the animations are still available for purchaseso it’s possible that various games in development will find themselves unintentionally using animations from Elden Ring and Dark Souls.

Finally, here is the PC launch trailer for Archangel Studios’ soulslike.