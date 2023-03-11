Bleak Faith: Forsaken is available on pc via Steam, as confirmed by the launch trailer of the soulslike developed by Archangel Studios, set in a disturbing dark fantasy world full of pitfalls from which we will have to defend ourselves.

In our preview of Bleak Faith: Forsaken, some time ago, we talked about an apparently solid product, with an unprecedented focus on exploration that could differentiate it from other similar experiences, even without standing out on an artistic and technical level.

In the game we will find ourselves wandering through the rubble of a open world inhospitable and interconnected, the Omnistructure, where every step is accompanied by a tense atmosphere and around every corner there could be an enemy ready to attack us. Will we be smart and brave enough to survive?

The combat system by Bleak Faith: Forsaken leverages the position, timing and correct management of resources, offering a non-trivial challenge, especially when we get to meet the powerful bosses who preside over the scenarios.

At our disposal several classeseach with its own peculiar characteristics, and an RPG-style progression that will allow us to develop a strong and resistant character, best marrying our style of play.