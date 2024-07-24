Publisher Perp Games and team Archangel Studios have announced the exit date Of Bleak Faith: Forsaken on PS5 and Xbox Series X|Swhich comes after a notable delay of the console versions compared to the already available PC version, and also without any precise communication regarding the arrival on PS4 and Xbox One.

L’action RPG in souls-like style in question will be available from August 6, 2024 on current-generation consoles, almost a year and a half after the original release of the PC version, which took place on March 10, 2023. On the other hand, it is a team composed of practically three people, so it is not surprising that it took quite a long time to carry out ports on different platforms.

For this reason, there is still no release date for the announced PS4 and Xbox One versions, which should however arrive later, pending further clarifications from the developers and the publisher.