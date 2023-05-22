The scientist Rayyanah Barnawi, 33, has already started the space journey that makes her the first female astronaut from Saudi Arabia. On the night from Sunday to Monday, she could be seen enjoying her first moments in space playing with the weightlessness of her pen. In this way, your country —known for its abusive gender discrimination— enters the select group of eight countries with space women and is placed at the same level as France, Italy or the United Kingdom, countries that have only sent one woman into space in its entire history, and something that Germany or Spain have not achieved.

At 5:37 p.m. local Florida time (11:37 p.m. Spanish peninsular time), the Falcon rocket from SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, took off from Cape Canaveral with the crew of the Axiom-2 mission: Barnawi herself, her compatriot, the pilot Ali Al Qarni, the businessman John Shoffner (racing and air show pilot) and Commander Peggy Whitson, a legend of American astronautics, as she is the person from that country who has spent the most days in space: 665 .

Axiom-2 it is the second private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), where they are heading in the Dragon spacecraft, on a 16-hour journey (they will spend eight of them sleeping, if they can). Once there, they will spend eight days at the station carrying out scientific experiments. The Dragon ship in which they travel is called Freedom (freedom in English). The wealthy crew members of the Axiom-1 mission, commanded by the Spanish Michael López-Alegría, paid about 50 million euros for their tickets to the ISS, but in this case the price paid is unknown.

”Honestly, I feel like I am representing the ambitions of all Saudis, all women and also all scientists. It is a great honor to be able to go into space and, at the same time, do the things that you like the most”, says Barnawi in English in a posted video by Axiom Space, the Houston company that has sold the two space tickets to Saudi Arabia.

But later, in the same video, Barnawi speaks in Arabic to say: “As Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman says, we are a country of dreamers, there is nothing stopping us from making our dreams come true. So dream big and with the help of the crown prince and our nation, we will achieve our goals.”

Rayyanah Barnawi is a scientist representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as an astronaut on the Axiom-2 mission.

In your case, it is true. Barnawi and al Qarni’s tickets to the ISS were purchased by the Saudi Space Commission, a body that reports to the government led by Prime Minister Bin Salman. Accused of terrible crimes such as that of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi prince received the young researcher and her partner on April 16 at his palace in Jeddah. Interestingly, the first Saudi in space was Sultan bin Salmanhalf-brother of heir Mohamed bin Salmán, who flew on the Discovery shuttle in 1985 to deploy several satellites, including one from his country.

After the meeting between Bin Salman and the astronauts in Jeddah, a note from the state press agency pointed out that “manned space flights are a symbol of the superiority and global competitiveness of nations” and that “this mission is historic, since it will convert the Kingdom in one of the few countries in the world that carries two astronauts of the same nationality on board the International Space Station simultaneously.

Right after, Barnawi, a laboratory specialist with nine years of experience in stem cell and cancer research, posted on Twitter: “The words of His Highness the Crown Prince and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council before our trip to the International Space Station They will remain etched in our hearts.” Later, in a pre-launch press conference, Barnawi said: “I feel very honored and happy to represent all the hopes and dreams of all the people in Saudi Arabia and all the women back home.”

In the last year alone, two Saudi women have received hefty prison terms precisely for posting their views on Twitter. In August 2022, it emerged that Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani had been sentenced to 45 years in prison for her comments on her social network. Three weeks earlier, Salma al Shehab has been sentenced to 34 years in prison in the country for regularly tweeting messages in favor of equal rights for women in Saudi Arabia. In June, a law that allows discrimination against women came into force, for example through male guardianship, according to a complaint International Amnesty.

Barnawi, left, greets Bin Salman at his palace in Jeddah. AFP PHOTO / SAUDI SPACE COMMISSION (AFP)

“One of the astronauts will be a Saudi woman, whose mission into space will represent a historic first for the Kingdom,” the Saudi space agency boasted. it’s a statement when announcing the agreement with Axiom. Is it a laundering operation of the dictatorship, using a woman like Barnawi? Or is it a breakthrough in your country? “Barnawi has certainly become an inspiration for the women of the region”, has published saudi arabiawhich ensures that “it will give the women of the Kingdom the opportunity to dream big.”

The Saudi participation in Axiom-2 corresponds to a plan to modernize the country undertaken by the powerful heir and prime minister Bin Salman, “which also demands a greater integration of women in the labor force of the conservative Muslim country”, according to the AP news agency. In 2018, Saudi women were allowed to drive cars, a decision framed by some activists with the English term “purplewashing”, which designates those policies that claim to work in favor of women, but are only an image strategy.

Bin Salman will not be the last strong man in doing politics thanks to Axiom’s space tickets. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan took advantage of the hard-fought electoral campaign that could oust him from power in his country to announce the name of the Turkish astronaut who will travel to the ISS on the Axiom-3 mission. All these trips by the Axiom company have the support of NASA and the approval of the other countries of the Station, such as Russia, Canada, Japan and the European Space Agency. The only requirement is that each mission lead a career astronaut, like López-Alegría and Whitson.

The Saudi astronauts will meet on the ISS with Sultan Al Neyadi, a 41-year-old astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, who became the first Arab to carry out a long-duration space mission, as well as the first to carry out a spacewalk, and that he is there for a six-month mission. Therefore, three citizens of absolute monarchies backed by petrodollars will coincide in the orbital laboratory. When the order to take off was given, Commander Whitson exclaimed a play on words with the name of the ship: “Let (the) Freedom fly”.

