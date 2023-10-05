With the new seasons of the anime of Bleach, the work written and drawn by Tite Kubo is back on the crest of the wave after many years, proving the appreciation for the Shinigami exploits of Ichigo and companions. Today we offer you a Yoruichi cosplay realized by mimesemaan really well done.

Yoruichi is one of Ichigo’s first allies and will help the protagonist on more than one occasion, for example helping him reach Soul Society and training him to use his Bankai. She initially appears as a black cat speaking with a male voice, while in human form she is a woman with dark skin and purple hair. As the story progresses we will discover that in the past she was one of the captains of the Gotei 13 as well as the commander of the shinigami special forces.

As we can see in the shots below, the mimisemaan cosplay lacks nothing and is truly faithful to the original counterpart, from the hairstyle to the skimpy black uniform that Youruichi uses in combat.