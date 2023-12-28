













Bleach would be about to receive a new video game









Although bleach It is one of the most famous shonen, it does not have video game releases as recurring as other Shuēisha labels – such as One Piece and narutowhose RPGs and fighting games are very popular. The last installment was Soul Resurrection and was released in 2011.

Because of that, the record of Bleach Rebirth Souls causes so much expectation, we could be facing a computer video game according to the X user who shared the information.

Shueisha Inc. in Europe filed for a trademark BLEACH Rebirth of Souls This is likely a PC/console game as the same 'Nice classes' were used in applications for DB: Sparking Zero, One Piece Odyssey, and many others. pic.twitter.com/531glKCejE — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) December 27, 2023

According to the user, The registration data is similar to that of titles such as One Piece Odyssey either Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, so we would be facing a PC or console title, however, other users comment that it could also be shaping up to be a mobile delivery.

At the moment, no more information was revealed beyond the record itself, so we will have to be careful with the next news about the anime starring Ichigo.

Source: Studio Pierrot

In the meantime, remember that Bleach Brave Souls It is free delivery and is available for PS4, iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows.

We recommend you: Why is it the best time to watch Burn The Witch, the anime from the author of Bleach?

Where can I watch Bleach?

The anime belongs to the Big Three, which means that it is one of the most popular and important shonen of the 2000s. In addition, it left a different path for the current installments.

Let us remember that a remake was released in 2022. Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War It will premiere its third season in 2024 and currently, previous installments are available on Star Plus.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)