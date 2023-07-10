













Bleach will have a new video game and this is what you need to know | EarthGamer







The name of this title is Bleach: Soul Resonance and it is a 3D Action RPG. At first glance it reminds of the members of the series of Naruto Ultimate Ninja Stormeither Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clashannounced days ago.

He website of the game suggests that Bleach: Soul Resonance it will have online gameplay, as it mentions that the combat experience will have ‘low latency’.

We recommend: What are the 3 great anime?

Different types of weapons will be available to fight, and especially the katana or Zanpakutō of the shinigami.

The combats will be strategic and there will be ‘familiar faces’ in a ‘battlefield full of swords’. That sounds like something well known to manga and anime fans.

Fountain: Nuverse.

Bleach: Soul Resonance is published by Nuverse, the same company behind Marvel Snap, and it is still in development. But a preview is available that allows you to appreciate what it offers.

Everything that can be seen comes from the first stage of the series, when Kurosaki Ichigo takes the position of substitute shinigami, and his visit to the Soul Society to rescue Kuchiki Rukia. But this new game will move further after that event.

Here is the gameplay showcased in the announcement trailer! Thank you so much for your support. We will continue to provide updates on the game’s latest news and activities in the future. If you have any suggestions or feedback, feel free to let us know about the following… pic.twitter.com/Y9ortZ16V6 — Bleach: Soul Resonance (@BleachSRgame) July 8, 2023

How far will Bleach: Soul Resonance cover the series?

on the website of Bleach: Soul Resonance there is a mention that Ichigo will not only come to the aid of Rukia but also Inoue Orihime.

That means it will also cover the battle in Hueco Mundo, which is precisely Orihime’s rescue mission.

Will it also span after that and up to the final season? There’s no mention of that but don’t forget that this is a mobile title and they receive frequent updates.

Fountain: Nuverse.

So it cannot be ruled out that this video game will receive additional stories after its release.

Although it is possible that the post-Hueco Mundo story is included by default. In any case, the game does not yet have a precise release date.

Apart from Bleach: Soul Resonance we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)