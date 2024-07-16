KLab Games announced that it is working on a new video game based on the manga and anime of bleachwhich is called Bleach Soul Puzzle and will be available in the remainder of 2024.

As the name suggests, it is a puzzle game, and it is on its way to mobile devices based on iOS and Android. The company intends to release it worldwide and pre-registration is already open. It also released the first trailer for this game.

The gameplay of this title is the typical match three game and is embellished with attacks from the characters of bleach. Those corresponding to the Thousand Year Bloody War Arc will appear in this title.

We Recommend: Bleach and Eyeshield 21 crossover in a powerful illustration.

It is clear that the idea is to take advantage of the last season of the anime, which will return with its third part in October 2024. According to what has been revealed, players will be able to create their own rooms for the characters, which is an attractive option.

Fountain: KLab Games.

The video that accompanies this note shows a bit of the gameplay of Bleach Soul Puzzle and is similar to other puzzle titles available on the market. In this case, the biggest attraction is that it includes characters created by Tite Kubo.

When it hits the Apple App Store and Google Play Store it will be in over 150 countries and will be available in both English and Japanese. This is not the first title in the series created by KLab Games.

/／

『BLEACH Soul Puzzle ( #sketch ）』

Welcome to my blog!

＼ TV Show #BLEACH 』Welcome to my blog!

The 3rd edition of the series was released in 2011. The first edition was released in 2011.

The 15th edition of the series of the series “The Last Supper” (original ver.) was released on 15th of October. ▼ Welcome to the new websitehttps://t.co/Dch4SvCdgA pic.twitter.com/sdtL0sWtWC — BLEACH Soul Puzzle (@BLEACH_Puzzle) July 14, 2024

Another one of them is Bleach: Brave Soulswhich was released in July 2015 in Japan for iOS and Android-based mobile devices, and has been available worldwide since January 2016. In August 2020, it arrived on PC in all countries except China, and in March 2022 it arrived on PS4.

Fountain: KLab Games.

It was later released in late June 2024 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and for Nintendo Switch on July 11 of this year. Its expansion is a highlight.

Apart from Bleach Soul Puzzle We have more information about video games on TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.