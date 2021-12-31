For weeks it was known that an exhibition would be held in Japan focused on bleach, the most important work of the mangaka Tite Kubo. Well, that’s how it happened and everything worked out wonderfully.

The exhibition opened on the ninth floor of the Shibuya Hikarie building in Tokyo on December 18 and will continue until January 16, 2022. It is through this initiative that the first 20 years of this popular series are celebrated.

Bleach celebrates its twenties in style

In this place you will find a reproduction of the new chapter of the 76-page manga. East one-shot was published in combined issues 36 and 37 of the journal Weekly Shonen Jump from Shueisha, which was published last August.

There are also comments and reflections from his own Kubo from original manga art. Those who attend the exhibition will enjoy a couple of videos based on an illustration of the series with its characters.

They surrender to Bleach: Authors of One Piece, Naruto and other manga pay tribute to Ichigo

These are based on an art by the creator of bleach and is edited to highlight the heroes and villains created by this mangaka. They are accompanied by a theme of rock sung by the singer-songwriter Tatsuya kitani.

The first part of the exhibition focuses on the biggest arcs in the manga. On a wall there are panels with several of the most relevant lines of dialogue in the series. Tite Kubo He also talks about the musical inspirations he got from working.

Tite Kubo fans received exclusives

A row of illustrations shows his characters drawn in the style of a record cover. One of the purposes of the exhibition is to promote the fan club of Kubo, Klub Outside.

Its members voted for their favorite characters and battles, which are showcased in the presentation; That was how the combat between Ichigo vs. Ulquiorra appeared represented. One hundred club members were invited to a drawing session with Tite Kubo.

He also took the opportunity to ask questions and answers; was the way in which the opening of the exhibition of bleach. Tite Kubo he drew new illustrations and published sketches of his work, as well as design materials never before seen by the public.

All to the delight of your fan club. If not for the pandemic of COVID-19 a lot of fans from abroad could flock to the exhibition. A pity that it is not possible.

