The new season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War It’s still on the air, and fans get more surprises with each episode. Soul Society is in a critical situation and after collecting a few kills it looks like we might start to see the light.

Like all anime bleach It has powerful faces that are separated from the main plot, however, they will appear at the ideal moment. After a long time, we will be able to see again a powerful binoculars of brothers.

That’s right, we mean the Shiba Clan, the Kukaku and Ganju brothers who first appeared in the “Soul Society” arc, when Ichigo came to them seeking help to prevent Rukia from being executed. The brothers gave him a hand so that he managed to infiltrate the tycoon Shinigami headquarters.

After that, while we know of the great prowess of the pair, there isn’t much else. The next appearance of the powerful woman is in this last arc of Bleach. On this occasion, they will help Ichigo, they will transport him to the Soul King Palace. We must remember that the Shiba Clan specializes in this supernatural activity and has wild boars that help them in their task.

Readers of the manga will know that this is only the first return of various characters. that they will have to help, now that the situation is chaotic. So, we will have to prepare to welcome each one of them.

Bleach: The Shiba Clan

This Clan is especially important, not only because it is one of the most prestigious noble families, but also because they lost their status for a matter that directly links them to Ichigo.

Isshin Kurosaki—who was the leader at the time—was the causebecause he went to the human world to rescue Masaki Kurosaki and lost his powers.

Who are the members?

isshin

kaien

kukaku

ganju

miyako

Let’s see how the Clan helps in the last season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

