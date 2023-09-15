‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ is very close to completing its second season and followers of the story, based on the last arc of the ‘Bleach’ manga, written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, are preparing to live the last moments of this delivery. With the intrigue to know how part 2 of ‘TYBW’ will end, we are all wondering when the next and penultimate season of the series, starring Ichigo Kurosaki, will begin.

Therefore, if you want to find out about the scheduled date for its premiere, don’t miss this note, in which we will give you the details that every anime fan should know.

When does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ season 3 come out?

Currently, there is no official version that confirms the release date of the new part of the anime directed by Tomohisa Taguchi; However, taking into account the order with which the series was handled from the beginning, as far as the broadcast of its chapters is concerned, it can be thought that could arrive at the end of March or April 2024.

The explanation would be in the 6-month difference between the end of the first season and the launch of the second (December 20, 2022 – July 8, 2023). And, although none of this is completely certain, the consistency that characterizes the developers may make us think that the dates could coincide on this occasion.

How many episodes will ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ season 3 have?

As initially confirmed, ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will have a total of 52 episodeswhich will be divided into 4 seasons of 13 episodes each, something that both the first and second parts of the anime have accomplished in their entirety.

When does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ season 2 end?

The second season of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’as mentioned in the previous point, will have 13 episodesof which the last two (i.e., 12 and 13) will be combined into a single broadcast, with the purpose of giving fans a one-hour special for the end of part 2. This single broadcast will take place out theSaturday September 30, 2023.

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ ONLINE?

The chapters of the second installment of‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’are released on the platformStar+in all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous anime can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu programming, respectively. It should be noted that the previous chapters of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, can also be enjoyed in the aforementioned applications.

If you want to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

