After the anime of bleach left fans disappointed, this 2022, Pierrot studio was in charge of animating the last part of the original Tite Kubo manga, Thousand-year Blood War to honor the story, and in the last chapter it brought a surprise, as one of the most anticipated villains was introduced.

In the installment of the sixth episode of the anime, Yhwach fought against Yamamoto in an impressive wayhowever, the chapter closed with a flourish after presenting one of the most emblematic figures in history.

The last installment allowed us to see the Society of Souls in a new situation that is not the most favorable. Because Yamamoto — the leader of the Gotei 13 — fell to Ywach — General Quincy —in an epic battle that surely shook more than one fan.

However, that was not all, the icing on the cake was the appearance of a very important villain. Episode 6 brought Aizen with him, which will further complicate the situation.

The Gotei 13 will face even more trouble when Ywach and Aizen reunite. It remains to wait for a fabulous screen presentation that makes us perceive the nervousness of the Society of Souls.

What is the Thousand-Year Blood Arc about?

Adapts the last arc of the story of Bleach, However, it was confirmed that this version in the anime will have modifications with respect to the manga and could even use some of the additional material that was published after the end.

This arc presents the last and ruthless fight of the Society of the Souls against the army of the Quincy.

Where I can see Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War?

This last arc bleach is available on Hulu in the United States and in other territories on Disney Plus, however, there is not yet a date for its premiere in the Spanish-speaking regions of Latin America. Likewise, it is no longer possible to watch the original anime on Crunchyroll or other streaming services, as the rights are now in other hands.

And you, did you miss the emblematic villain of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?