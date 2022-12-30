2022 is almost over, and as a result, anime sites are beginning to analyze their view data to report which title was the most popular. Anime Corner announced that, according to their data, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War It is the best anime of the season fall 2022.

The Anime Corner show consisted of the following:

A sample of 48,598 people who voted throughout the season.

weekly surveys.

The score was calculated taking into account the weekly results.

It should be noted that, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ranked first in voting for the fall 2022 season for nine weeks consecutive. Only once was he dethroned by Mob Psycho 100 III which managed to position itself in second place one week, after its fabulous final episode.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is an anime by Studio Pierrot. Its final arc has a special installment this year, but the manga work It had an anime adaptation by director Noriyuki Abe, it aired from 2004 to 2012, and had 366 episodes. However, the ending did not have the best reviews, so it is renewed with this installment in the fall of 2022.

Below is the list of top 10 most popular anime voted in Anime Corner:

How many chapters does the Bleach manga have?

The original manga ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2001 to 2016. It has a total of 686 chapters collected in 74 volumes.

The production team Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Director, writing and supervising the scripts: Tomohisa Taguchi —Twin Star Exorcists, Kino’s Journey – The Beautiful World, Akudama Drive—.

Script writing and supervision: Masaki Hiramatsu —Kara no Kyoukai, Minori Scramble!—.

Character design and animation direction: Masashi Kudou —Naruto, Bleach, Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch—. Soundtrack: Shirou Sagisu —Neon Genesis Evangelion, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Black Bullet—.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will have a part 2 named The Separation in July 2023.

