With a new trailer released through its channel YouTube, Viz Media reveals to the audience that the anime BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will officially debut during 2024.

The anime officially started in Japan in October 2022, with two parts under its belt BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently available for viewing in Western territories on the streaming platform Disney+.

Source: Viz Media Street Anime News Network