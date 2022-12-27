Through the latest trailer released on the net, aniplex announced that the second part of the animated series BLEACH: Thousand Year Blood War will arrive in the month of July 2023. The first cour of the new anime just finished with a one-hour special that combined episodes 12 and 13, with an exclusive ending theme that we include below.

BLEACH: Thousand Year Blood War began last October 10 in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks, while the broadcasting rights in Europe are in the hands of Disney+ (although there is still no news regarding his arrival in Italy). Below we show you the announcement trailer of the second cour of the anime.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – Part Two Trailer

Source: aniplex Street Anime News Network