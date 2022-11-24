Finally the return of bleach stands with everything, its delivery was launched with the hope of a worthy end, and it is getting it in the best way, since the last arc of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War It definitely comes loaded with a lot of action, which we can already see thanks to Studio Pierrot.

The Soul Society is in trouble, and since they lost Byakuya and Yamamoto, the worst is expected. And yes, it is in decline, it is increasingly vulnerable. Now Yhwach is in the best position, there is no opponent strong enough to face himAt least at this very moment.

Some shocking images were released as a preview of episode 8in them we can see our favorite characters all badly injured.

On the one hand, Ichigo and Rukia are blindfolded and looking pained. Even though Ichigo did his best against Yhwach, he couldn’t even tickle him. For their part, the Soul Society invaders defeated Rukia emphatically.

Source: Studio Pierrot

Source: Studio Pierrot

The other pair of images focus on the captains —although one is about to be introduced in the anime. Ukitake in the shadows and looking worried after the crushing defeat of the Soul Society.

However, the new captain looks healthy enough to come up with a new strategy that will save everyone. There is little time left to meet him.

Source: Studio Pierrot

Who is the new captain that will appear in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Source: Studio Pierrot

His name is Ichibē Hyōsube, he is the leader of the Royal Guard where he is known as the Monk who calls the true name —Manako Oshō or Oshō, just plain. This title means “He who reveals the true identity” and was granted to him by the King.

Ichibē was the one who named everything that exists in the Soul Society —the Zanpaku-tō, Shikai, Bankai—. Even the real names of the Zanpakutō of each Asauchi.

