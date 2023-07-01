













Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – Second season will be on Star Plus







Let’s not lose sight of the fact that in Latin America it took us a long time to receive the first season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Warbecause before you had to have the original series in the service, a detail that did happen.

This would be, in a way, the formal simulcast within StarPlus, the first being the second season of Tokyo Revengers. Likewise, it is noted that there is already a commitment with the otaku community to offer anime almost at the same time as in Japan.

Source: StarPlus

On the other hand, this arc looks like it will be very exciting because it will lead us to the final battle that Ichigo will have to go through, one of the decisive battles that will define both his destiny and that of his closest friends.

We also recommend: Tokyo Revengers: Third season will premiere in October 2023

It is not only Bleach, Star Plus will premiere a new season of Futurama

While we are very excited about the arrival of the second season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Warwe will also have the arrival of a new season of Futurama which will premiere on July 24 and will be exclusively through the Star Plus service.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that season 11 of futurama is written Matt Groening and David X.so we can assume that the characteristic humor of the series will be maintained and will also have some updated jokes.

we will also have The Simpsons season 34 that will arrive from July 26also by Star Plus.

What do you think of what’s coming to Star Plus in July? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)