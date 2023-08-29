













Unlike the traditional ones that last around 23-24 minutes, this episode will last around an hour. Actually it would be the fusion of two regular episodes, which are 25 and 26 of the series.

It is in this way that history repeats itself. What happens is that the first part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War it concluded in a similar fashion last year.

Episodes 12 and 13 ended up being merged to create a special of the same type. In addition to this information, it came to light that there will be a recap episode.

This has the title ‘The Blood Warfare, Separation [Interlude]’which will have its premiere on September 2.

So the next episode after this, the 22nd, will be out in two weeks. This second part of the anime has the English title of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s Part 2: The Separation.

Its broadcast on Japanese television began on July 8 and as you can see it will end at the beginning of autumn.

Studio Pierrot, which is the studio in charge, is doing a great job adapting the final part of the original Tite Kubo manga.

In addition to what comes in the manga of bleach Kubo himself is adding extra parts to the anime. Everything to clarify some obscure or brief sections of his work.

That is why this mangaka is collaborating so that this anime ends in the best possible way.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

If it has stood out for something so far, it is for showing a great quality in animation as well as an excellent rhythm. It can currently be seen on Disney+, as well as Star+ in Latin America.

