After a short wait, ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will premiere a new episode as part of its second season. The anime, which is an adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, was postponed for a week and worried all its fans. However, the same filmmakers took it upon themselves to calm the waters by announcing that everything was part of a previously scheduled stoppage before the broadcast of the last episodes of its part 2.

If you want to know the details of the premiere of chapter 9 of the series, in the following note, we will tell you all the information so that you do not miss anything about its launch.

What time does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ chapter 9, part 2, premiere?

Episode 9 of the second season of‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’anime directed byTomohisa Taguchiand produced byStudio Pierrotwill be released onSaturday, September 9, 2023. According to those in charge, this second part of the series will consist of 13 chapters and will have a special one-hour finale, which will be broadcast on September 30.

Next, we leave you the corresponding launch times in some Latin American countries and Spain:

Mexico: 7.30 a.m.

Colombia: 8.30 a.m.

Ecuador: 8.30 a.m.

Peru: 8.30 a.m.

Venezuela: 9.30 a.m.

Chile: 10.30 a.m.

Argentina: 10.30 a.m.

Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to see ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2 chapter 9 ONLINE?

The new episode of the second installment of‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’will be released on the platformStar+in all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous anime can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu programming, respectively. It is important to note that the previous chapters of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, can also be enjoyed in the aforementioned applications.

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ is the adaptation of the final story arc of the manga. Photo: Pierrot

Where to see ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2 chapter 9 FREE ONLINE?

If you want to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others . Although, as these are pages dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

