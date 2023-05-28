













Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reveals its return date with new illustration

This information was revealed during the “Krew be Inside” program that is broadcast on YouTube. There it was possible to appreciate a new illustration in which it is possible to see Ichigo and Uryu. In addition, the new video is also possible to appreciate something of the fighting that awaits us in this second part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Source: 久保帯人/集英社・テレビ東京・dentsu・ぴえろ

Likewise, it was also revealed that the entrance theme of this second part will be STARS, which is interpreted by the Japanese group wod. Another detail that we must not lose sight of is that the arrival of the new actors for the series was also revealed. Aoi Yuuki will play Litotto, Tsuyoshi Koyama will play Gerald, Soichiro Hoshi Nyanzol, and Nao Higashiyama will play Giselle.

Source: 久保帯人/集英社・テレビ東京・dentsu・ぴえろ

If that wasn’t enough, merchandise for the sequel will also go on sale via an early screening at Hulic Hall in Tokyo on June 25. It is clear that you will have to be in Japan to have access to this class of articles.

We also recommend: What are the 3 great anime?

Will the second part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War be on Star Plus?

It’s worth remembering that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has always made it to Star Plus, though not before the full original series was released and a few months had passed. The question here is whether the service in our region will kick in and have the new episodes right after it opens in Japan.

A recent series that had Star Plus and that premiered chapters at the same time as in Japan was the second season of Tokyo Revengers. Perhaps this is the proof that fans of the Tite Kubo series need so that they really think that the same thing will happen.

Excited for this return? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.