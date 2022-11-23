bleach finally returned to our screens, after having a highly criticized ending that left loyal fans disappointed. Nevertheless, returned with a new adaptation of the last arc Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Warwhich reveals very impressive details of Ichigo’s hidden past, especially the connection with his mother.

The manga created by Tite Kubo ended a decade ago, so those who followed the manga already know what direction the story will take. However, it has been mentioned that it will have modifications.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War began to show information about the past, especially Ichigo’s family. Although we already knew that Masaki Kurosaki, the protagonist’s mother, was killed by a Hollow, we did not have specific information and it seemed that it was an irrelevant matter.

However, it was understood that this act had been committed randomly, some kind of bad luck, and that this tragic episode had somehow connected Ichigo to the world of the supernatural without his even knowing it. However, Yhwach revealed that he had a bond with Masaki before the terrible event.

It is not yet clear what kind of connection existed, but it seems that is a mysterious relationship with the Quincy family, we might even think that Ichigo is part of it.

This theory especially refers to his Soul Reaper powers that belong to the Quincy family and that could position him as part of the “Swiss Army Knife”, but they are hints that are beginning to emerge, there is still nothing confirmed.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War—Ichigo’s father

Besides his mother, Ichigo has another connection to the supernatural world, on his father’s side, due to Isshin Kurosaki was also a Soul Reaper.

He was even the captain of the 10th Division of the Soul Society, although Ichigo found out about this much later.

Now that the most intense battle has begun, Isshin will likely have to dust himself off and join the Soul Society to help, as they start to lose their strongest Soul Reapers.

After this information, it is very likely that there are more secrets to discover.

