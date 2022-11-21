the anime of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Warthe last season of bleachcontinues its broadcast in Japan and this Monday, November 21, it premiered its seventh episode with a special ending theme song.

Unlike the ones that appear in the previous episodes, this one has the captains of the Gotei 13 from the past. That is, from the time when Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto was younger. Each of them is represented.

This is not the first time these characters have appeared in this animated adaptation of the final arc of Tite Kubo’s manga. They also did it in another smaller advance.

We recommend: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reveals images of its seventh episode.

The names of these captains remain a mystery. In addition to Yamamoto, only Yachiru Unohana’s is known. But there are those who say that this was the most powerful and ruthless generation that ever protected Soul Society.

Font: Studio Pierrot.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War it could be the perfect opportunity to reveal more details about these characters. However, it is difficult to say if those responsible for the series decide to add that type of content.

At the moment what is seen in the anime is attached to what is seen in Kubo’s work and it is to be imagined that for the most part it will be like that. At least this ending allows us to remember these characters surrounded by mystery.

Who makes Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Behind Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, as well as this new ending, is Studio Pierrot, which has always animated the series. bleach.

The director in charge of this new animated adaptation is Tomohisa Taguchi, while the character design falls to Masashi Kudo. Regarding the composition of the anime and the management of its scripts, it is in the hands of the writers Masaki Hiramatsu and Tomohisa Taguchi.

Font: Studio Pierrot.

If the anime can boast of anything, it is that it has three different animation directors, which are Michio Hasegawa, Sei Komatsubara and Kumiko Takanayagi.

As for the management of the music, it is in the hands of the composer Shiro Sagisu. Several of the creatives mentioned above participated in the original series, so it is fortunate that they are working again on this continuation of the story.

In addition to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.