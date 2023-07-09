2023 is a big year for anime fans because the release of the second season of “Bleach: thousand-year blood war”which is soon to release its first chapter and adds to other great announcements such as the new episodes of “Naruto” or part 4 of the final season of “Shingeki no Kyojin” and others.

Do you want to know from when and where you can see the anime based on the manga of the same name and that was written and illustrated by Tite Kubo? Here we tell you all the details about its premiere.

YOU CAN SEE: “Jujutsu kaisen”: officially announce the second season, when and where to see it ONLINE?

Watch the trailer for “Bleach: thousand-year blood war” part 2 here

When is “Bleach: thousand-year blood war” part 2 released?

The first episode of part 2 of “Bleach: thousand-year blood war” will premiere this Saturday July 8 worldwide and simultaneously, as confirmed by the pierrot studyin charge of other great titles such as “Naruto”, “Black Clover”, etc.

Given this announcement, Viz Media released the trailer for the second part of the anime, along with an unprecedented visual design, and whose plot will continue what was shown at the end of the first part, where you can see the appearance of Yhwachthe strongest enemy the protagonist will face, Ichigo Kurosaki.

What time will “Bleach: thousand-year blood war” part 2 be released?

Peru: 8.30 a.m.

Mexico: 8.30 a.m.

Colombia: 8.30 a.m.

Ecuador: 8.30 a.m.

Venezuela: 9.30 a.m.

Chile: 10.30 a.m.

Argentina: 10.30 a.m.

Spain: 3.30 pm

YOU CAN SEE: “Oshi no Ko”: it is confirmed that the anime will have a second season

Where can you see the premiere of “Bleach: thousand-year blood war” part 2?

Pierrot also made official the platforms on which the premiere of the new season can be seen: on Europe will be appreciated by Disney+Meanwhile in Latin America “Bleach: thousand-year blood war” part 2 will be enjoyed by Star+which will air the anime at the same time as it will air in Japan.

The manga “Bleach” was first published in August 2001, arriving at the anime in October 2004. Photo: Studio Pierrot.

Where can you watch the first season of “Bleach: thousand-year blood war”?

The first part of the anime, which consists of 13 chapters, is complete on the platform of Star+. So, if you want to catch up with the story and not be lost at the time of the premiere of part 2, you can start a marathon journey that culminates with the start of the new installment.

#Bleach #thousandyear #blood #war #part #premiere #watch #ONLINE