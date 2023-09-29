‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ reaches the grand finale of its second season. The anime based on the manga ‘Bleach’, written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, will end soon with the premiere of its last two chapters, which will show an epic battle between the leader of Division Zero and the villain Yhwach. This confrontation promises to be one of the strongest in the series; For this reason, fans are looking forward to this new episode, which will be a special one, since two chapters will be broadcast: 12 and 13.

Therefore, if you don’t want to miss anything from the end of ‘Bleach: TYBW’In the following note, we tell you all the details of the anime produced by Studio Pierrot, such as where to watch it ONLINE.

What time to watch the final chapter of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’?

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’which began airing on October 11, 2022, will premiere its last two chapters on Saturday September 30, 2023 at 8.30 am in Peru; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we will leave you the respective schedules of the anime’s release:

Mexico: 7.30 am

Colombia: 8.30 am

Ecuador: 8.30 am

Venezuela: 9.30 am

Chile: 10.30 am

Argentina: 10.30 am

Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to watch the finale of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, season 2, ONLINE?

Part 2 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will feature 13 episodes. Photo: Pierrot

The end of the second season of‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’can be viewed ONLINE from the platformStar+in all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous shonen anime is available in the programming of Disney+ and Hulu, respectively. It is important to note that all the chapters of part 2 of ‘Bleach: TYBW’, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, can also be enjoyed on these applications.

On the other hand, if you want to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the anime at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID , among others. However, as they are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

