The second season of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ is a total success among fans of ‘Bleach’, a manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, which was first published in 2001 and ended in 2016, with a total of 74 volumes. However, to the disappointment of all its followers, chapter 9 did not arrive last Saturday, as everyone expected: it suffered a small delay and thus added to the large number of animes that take time to release some of their episodes, such as ‘Zom 100 ‘ or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

But don’t worry, in this note we will tell you everything about the launch of the new chapter of ‘Bleach: TYBW’ so you can continue the fascinating story starring Ichigo Kurosaki.

When is ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Part 2 Chapter 9 released?

The ninth episode of the second season of the anime, which premiered on October 11, 2022 and is under the direction ofTomohisa Taguchiand the production ofStudio Pierrotwill be released onSaturday, September 9, 2023. The developers of the anime pointed out that the one-week delay in the release of the new chapter is not due to any problem with the series, but rather a pause that was scheduled in advance. This is the first time that ‘Bleach: TYBW’ suffers any postponement of its chapters.

What time does episode 8 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ part 2 premiere?

The new chapter of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will be released at8.30 am in Peru; however, in the event that you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you the respective schedules:

Mexico: 7.30 a.m.

Colombia: 8.30 a.m.

Ecuador: 8.30 a.m.

Venezuela: 9.30 a.m.

Chile: 9.30 a.m.

Argentina: 10.30 a.m.

Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to see the new chapter of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’?

The new episode of the second installment of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will be released on the platform Star+ in Peru and all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous anime can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu programming, respectively. It should be noted that the previous chapters of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, can also be enjoyed in the aforementioned applications.

If you want to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others . Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ was released in October 2022 and is under the direction of Tomohisa Taguchi. Photo: Pierrot

