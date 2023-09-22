‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, an anime based on the manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, is close to the grand finale of its second season. Each new chapter has fans waiting, who eagerly await the premieres to see what the outcome of Ichigo Kurosaki’s story will be like. As we know, this series will consist of only 13 episodes and its plot gets more interesting as it approaches the last one.

If you don’t want to miss any of the last chapters of season 2 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, then we leave you our complete guide with all the details about what time episode 11 of the anime will premiere.

What time to watch chapter 11 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2?

Part 2 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will feature 13 episodes. Photo: Pierrot

Chapter 11 of part 2 ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will be available in Peru at 8.30 am on Saturday, September 23, 2023. However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here is a list with the respective times to watch the new episode of the anime:

Mexico: 7.30 am

Colombia: 8.30 am

Ecuador: 8.30 am

Venezuela: 9.30 am

Chile: 10.30 am

Argentina: 10.30 am

Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 11?

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will premiere chapter 11 of its second season on the platformStar Plusin all Latin American countries. However, in Spain and the United States, this popular anime can be seen onDisney+andHulu, respectively. It should be noted that the previous episodes of part 2 of ‘Bleach: TYBW’, as well as the 13 of its first season, are also available in the aforementioned applications.

