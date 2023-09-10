‘Bleach’ fans around the world are jumping on one foot, since their new anime, ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, surprises and excites with each episode it releases. Unfortunately, part 2 is close to reaching its end and we all want to know how the story starring Ichigo Kurosaki will end, which is based on the last arc of the manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo.

If you want to know what will happen in the new chapter, stay tuned to this note, in which we will give you all the information prior to the end of the second season of ‘Bleach: TYBW’.

When does chapter 10 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ part 2 come out?

Episode 10 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, season 2, which is directed byTomohisa Taguchiand the production ofStudio Pierrotwill be released onSaturday September 16, 2023. As we mentioned previously, the anime is in its final episodes, since it will have 13 chapters, which will be released every Saturday until September 30, the date on which there will be a special one-hour broadcast with the premiere of episodes 12 and 13.

The second part of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ is called ‘The separation’. Photo: Pierrot

What time does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ part 2 chapter 10 premiere?

The new chapter of the anime, which began airing on October 11, 2022, It will premiere in Peru at 8.30 am; However, in the event that you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here are the respective schedules:

Mexico: 7.30 a.m.

Colombia: 8.30 a.m.

Ecuador: 8.30 a.m.

Venezuela: 9.30 a.m.

Chile: 10.30 a.m.

Argentina: 10.30 a.m.

Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 9 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ ONLINE?

The new episode of the second installment of‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’will be released on the platformStar+in all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous anime can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu programming, respectively. It should be noted that the previous chapters of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, can also be enjoyed in the aforementioned applications.

If you want to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others . Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

