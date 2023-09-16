‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, the anime based on the last narrative arc of the manga ‘Bleach’, which was created by Tite Kubo, is just a few episodes away from reaching the end of its second season. The story is leaving all fans of the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki breathless, who are already eager to know how the third and penultimate season of the series will progress.

In this note you will find all the details of the premiere of its next chapter, which promises to leave fans on the edge of their seats, so that you don’t miss anything in the final stretch of the anime that is causing a sensation around the world.

What time does chapter 10 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, come out?

Episode 10 of the second season of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’anime directed by Tomohisa Taguchi and produced by Studio PierrotHE will premiere on Saturday, September 16, 2023. According to those in charge, This second part of the series will consist of 13 chapters and it will have a special one-hour finale, which will be broadcast on September 30, and in which we will be able to see the last two episodes in a row.

Below, we leave you the corresponding launch times in some Latin American countries and Spain:

Mexico: 7.30 am

Colombia: 8.30 am

Ecuador: 8.30 am

Peru: 8.30 am

Venezuela: 9.30 am

Chile: 10.30 am

Argentina: 10.30 am

Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ part 2 chapter 9 ONLINE?

The new episode of the second installment of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will premiere in the Star+ platform, in all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous anime can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu programming, respectively. It is important to note that the previous chapters of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, can also be enjoyed in the aforementioned applications.

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ part 2 chapter 9 ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you wish to see ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are pages dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ is scheduled to have 4 seasons of 13 episodes each. Photo: Pierrot

