Source: Studio Pierrot

It seems that Tite Kubo is really involved in the new project by Studio Pierrot and in addition to giving suggestions for the adaptation in general, he directly supported one episode in particular.

Chapter number 18 of Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War got a Tite Kubo design. He was responsible for the movement of Bankai. A movement that simulates that of Renji’s snake.

So the fast, aggressive and spectacular movement from the shadows that the series presented was precisely in charge of its author. Kubo was responsible for the movement of the Bankai, which simulated Renji’s snake. he was in his hands Yhwach’s scroll and one of his most trusted lieutenants, Haschwalth. So if there were doubts about the author’s support for the new version of his popular work, you can forget about them now.

At the moment, Ichigo is not back on the battlefield yet, However, his last training left us samples of his great power. Now Renji, Rukia, and other captains figured out how to claim their Bankais, so we’re looking at a new abyss, full of possibilities for the Soul Society.

Where can I watch Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War?

The new series together with its second part is available at the Hulu and Star Plus streaming platform, in other words, you can watch it through Disney Plus.

