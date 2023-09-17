‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ is close to finishing its second season. This anime, based on the manga ‘Bleach’ by Tite Kubo, presented an epic battle in its 10th episode and left its fans intrigued, who hope to continue with the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and see how it will end. Now, the Japanese series will premiere its chapter 11 and, in this note, we tell you everything about this exciting release prior to the grand finale of part 2 of ‘Bleach’.

When is ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Chapter 11, Part 2 released?

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, will release its chapter 11 on Saturday, September 23, 2023, as we are accustomed to. Now, Ichigo Kurosaki’s story is getting closer and closer to its end, since this second season will have 13 episodes, of which an exciting closure is expected with more epic battles between its characters.

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ releases new chapters every Saturday. Photo: Pierrot See also “Ms. Marvel” fans did not like, but critics did: it is called the best UCM project

What time to watch chapter 11 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2?

Episode 11 of part 2 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, which began airing on October 11, 2022, will be available in Peru at 8.30am of the mentioned date. However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here is a list with the respective times to watch the anime:

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 11, in Mexico: 7.30am

7.30am ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 11, in Colombia: 8.30am

8.30am ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 11, in Ecuador: 8.30am

8.30am ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 11, in Venezuela: 9.30am

9.30am ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 11, in Chile: 10.30am

10.30am ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 11, in Argentina: 10.30am

10.30am ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2, chapter 11, in Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’, part 2?

The final chapter of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will arrive at the end of the month. Photo: Pierrot See also “Moon Knight”: what characters did Oscar Isaac play for Marvel before?

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will premiere its new chapter on the platform Star Plus in all Latin American countries. However, in Spain and the United States, this famous series can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu, respectively. It should be noted that the previous chapters of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, are also available in the aforementioned applications.