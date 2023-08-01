













Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War gives us a glimpse of Ichigo’s new power









Source: Studio Pierrot

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 arrived in the summer season of 2023. The Spanish distribution license was announced for Disney+ and Hulu.

Chapter 17 of the long-awaited remake of Ichigo introduced us to a young man who continues his difficult training and it seems that he could be facing a chaotic evolution.

We recommend: Bleach will have a new video game and this is what you need to know

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 – What happens to Ichigo?

The post credit scenes of chapter 17 allow us to see Ichigo walking down a long corridor who is under overwhelming spiritual pressure. Shortly before this we could see a protagonist mocking at the idea of ​​forging a connection with the King of the Soul.

Well, towards the post credits scenes it’s clear that it’s no longer a laughing matter. Now Ichigo can see glimpses of all time of the Soul King (past, present and future). The last scenes will allow us to delve better into the lurid situation.

It seems that Ichigo’s body is being filled with the power of the Soul King. So the great energy is seeping into the body of our protagonist, while he bears the weight of his own motivations.

So, Ichigo is becoming a vessel?Ichibe wonders. And will the protagonist of Bleach be able to withstand all the power without side effects?

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)