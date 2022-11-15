Currently the anime of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is being released on different streaming platforms, something that fans in certain regions of the world have enjoyed. And now the spotlight is on episode number six, that’s because Studio Pierrot invited great exponents of animation to make it a reality.

One of the guests is Hiroyuki Yamashitawho has been in the industry for decades and is well known for his work in Naruto. He did key animation for Naruto: Shippūden both on television and in film. He also worked on Boruto: Naruto the Moviehelping a lot in the final battle of the tape.

The other entertainers are Q Kawa, Tomoko Hayashi, Daisuke Tsumagari, Kenji Imaizumi, and You Natsuk. kawa went viral for his work on Mushoku-Tenseiwhile Tsumagari It is a favorite among fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Certainly, Pierrot is doing his best for episode six, so expect a great performance.

This is the synopsis of the anime:

When a new enemy appears, substitute shinigami Ichigo Kurosaki jumps back onto the battlefield with his Soul Slicing Sword to help those in need.

Remember that this series is being broadcast on Disney Plus Y Hulu. Although only for United States and Canada.

Via: comic book