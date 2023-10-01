













Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War confirms third part with a new trailer | TierraGamer









Yes, it has been known for some time that this anime, which covers the final arc of the original manga, will be divided into four parts. It is a long-term project that was planned by the committee in charge and Studio Pierrot.

According to the plan, the third part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War It will be released in 2024. To promote it, a new trailer and poster with Uryū Ishida is available. Unfortunately, there are no details about how long it will take for the new wave of episodes to arrive.

We recommend: Bleach: Staff worries about toxic fans.

Perhaps the separation space between the first and second part provides an idea about this. The first, The Blood Warfare, premiered in October 2022 and ended in December of that year.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

Regarding the second part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood WarThe Separation, began in July 2023. So we’re talking about a difference of at least six months, so the third could be a spring release.

That is if Studio Pierrot follows the same trend. The workload that this animation house has has a lot of influence, which at this time is surely paying attention to the series of naruto.

We must not forget that the new episodes of the adventures of Naruto Uzumaki should have come out this fall but ended up delayed. So now Studio Pierrot will have time to finalize them.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

Regarding the third part of the anime Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War His name will be The Conflict.

Progressively, the entire Bleach manga is being adapted into animated form. That’s something many fans have been waiting for for years.

Apart from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)