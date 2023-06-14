With a message on your social channels, Disney+ finally announces the arrival of BLEACH: Thousand Year Blood War in Italy. The launch date for the anime series on the streaming platform is set for next July 5th. The Disney+ Twitter account specifies that from this date it will be available “the first season” therefore it is assumed that all the episodes that compose it will be made available simultaneously.

Last month Dynit announced the acquisition of the rights for this new series based on the work of Tite Kubo. According to the publisher who supervised the dubbing, the home video edition will arrive in the course of 2024.

Source: Disney+