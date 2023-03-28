Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War returns us to a ichigo since the last adaptation of his anime, which according to fans did not do him enough honors. Studio Pierrot is in charge of the series finale and released the first part in the fall of 2022. And now we already have a return date with a new clip released.

It was announced that the second part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will return in July 2023. An impressive clip from the series was also shown, titled The Synergy – Special Edition, which allows us to see Ichigo in the middle of an intensely red stage.

It also shows us other of the characters facing the deadliest enemies, in a setting that fills us with emotion.

In case you did not know, we tell you that the new anime adaptation will consist of 4 parts. However, it is not yet known how many chapters each will be composed of. But, it is intuited that there could be thirteen episodes for each installment, since the last one was made up of this number.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the adaptation of the final arc of the Bleach manga, which is the work written and illustrated by Tite Kubo. The sad thing is that it did not reach Latin America in simulcast format, the anime series will be released almost a season late.

Where can I watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

The distribution license is held by Disney Plus and delivers the series through its Hulu service, however, until now it has only been released in the United States. NeverthelessIt has already been revealed that Latin America will have a delivery through Star Plus.

