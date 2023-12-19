













Bleach: Third Part of Thousand-Year Blood War releases its first trailer









The previous two parts and this one on the way are part of a manga arc known as The Thousand Year Blood War. Until a few years ago it was the final part of the story.

But that changed when Tite Kubo, creator of bleach, decided to create a one-shot that represents a sequel to the original manga. Regarding the third part of Thousand-Year Blood War It is only known that it will come out next year.

We recommend: Why is it the best time to watch Burn The Witch, the anime from the author of Bleach?

Unfortunately it does not have a more specific release date or window. It all depends on how much work Studio Pierrot has, which in addition to the adventures of Kurosaki Ichigo has other projects in hand.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

Apart from the new advance of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict There was another announcement related to the franchise at Jump Festa '24. This is the Rock Musical Bleach ~Arrancar the Beginning~, which will take place next year in Japan.

This is the newest edition of this series of musicals, which began in August 2005. The last one took place in 2016 and the return of the anime was what motivated us to create another presentation.

The second video in this note is the one related to this new installment of Rock Musical Bleach. It is more than anything a teaser or preview, so we will have to wait for concrete details.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

With respect to Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict is again distributed by VIZ Media. So it will again be a Disney+ exclusive outside of Japan. It is possible to expect dubbing in Latin Spanish but it will not be released.

Apart from bleach We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)