Through Famitsu new information has been released on BLEACH: The Thousand-Year Blood Warthe new season of the animated from the manga of Tite Kubo which will be broadcast starting from the next one October.

The staff of the anime has revealed a new key visual and the list of voice actors who will join the main cast of the protagonists.

Äs Nödt – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito in Sword Art OnlineLaw in Tales of AriseXiao in Genshin Impact)

– Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito in Sword Art OnlineLaw in Tales of AriseXiao in Genshin Impact) BG9 – Hideyuki Tanaka (Otacon in Metal Gear SolidBackbeard in GeGeGe no KitaroWolfgang Grimmer in Monster)

– Hideyuki Tanaka (Otacon in Metal Gear SolidBackbeard in GeGeGe no KitaroWolfgang Grimmer in Monster) Driscoll Berci – Nobuaki Kanemitsu

– Nobuaki Kanemitsu Mask De Masculine – Yasuhiro Mamiya (Vauthry in Final Fantasy XIVMagma in Dr. StoneGigantoMachia in My Hero Academia)

– Yasuhiro Mamiya (Vauthry in Final Fantasy XIVMagma in Dr. StoneGigantoMachia in My Hero Academia) NaNaNa Najahkoop – Tomoaki Maeno (Zhongli in Genshin ImpactJun’ichi Tachibana in Amagami SSNaotsugu in Log Horizon)

– Tomoaki Maeno (Zhongli in Genshin ImpactJun’ichi Tachibana in Amagami SSNaotsugu in Log Horizon) Quilge Opie – Koichi Yamadera (Shun Akiyama in Yakuza 4Spike in Cowboy BebopBeerus in Dragon Ball Super)

– Koichi Yamadera (Shun Akiyama in Yakuza 4Spike in Cowboy BebopBeerus in Dragon Ball Super) Robert Accutrone – Takaya Hashi (Loquis in Broken BladeMoriarty in Fate / Grand OrderGilliam in Outlaw Star)

– Takaya Hashi (Loquis in Broken BladeMoriarty in Fate / Grand OrderGilliam in Outlaw Star) Ryunosuke Yuki – Daiki Yamashita (Midoriya in My Hero AcademiaYushiro in Demon SlayerSenpai in Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro)

– Daiki Yamashita (Midoriya in My Hero AcademiaYushiro in Demon SlayerSenpai in Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro) Shino Madarame – Asami Seto (Kujou Sara in Genshin ImpactKasane Randall in Scarlet NexusAoi in Birdie Wing)

Source: Famitsu Street Siliconera