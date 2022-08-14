Let’s go back up Bleach with this handsome cosplay from Neliel Tu Oderschvankwhich transmits a wild strength thanks to the excellent work done by the cosplayer purai.prih, evidently a great fan of the Japanese series, as well as an excellent observer.

Neliel Tu Oderschvank is an Arrancar, the former Third Sword of Sōsuke Aizen’s squadron, with the appearance of a child, who lives with her adoptive Hollow brothers and her pet Bawabawa in the Hueco Mundo desert.

As you can see from the photo, the cosplay fully resumes its appearance and the costumewith teal hair, the remnants of the ram’s skull mask on his head, the red line under the eyes running across his face and the green rags covering his body.

Obviously, the cosplay refers to the adult form of the character, not to that of a child, as understandable by looking at the long and wavy hair.

In short, this is a great job, for a really interesting character from Bleach.