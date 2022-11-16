Is it possible to watch the BLEACH anime on Netflix? The events of Ichigo Kurosaki in animated form are finally broken down with BLEACH: Thousand Year Blood Warnew adaptation that will bring the work of Kubo Tite conclusion on this front as well. Of course, it would also be nice to be able to see it legally, since the whole question related to the acquisition by Disney+ at the moment it has done nothing but leave us dry-mouthed, prompting fans again to turn to piracy, a problem that other streaming platforms have been trying to fight in the best possible way in recent years.

But let’s look on the bright side of the matter: although several years late, the past anime adaptation of BLEACH has finally arrived in Italy in a dubbed version thanks to Dynitall already available for viewing on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos.

Each streaming platform would therefore seem to have its dose of BLEACH. If on Prime Videos the previous anime is present entirely, and Disney+ holds tightly in his clutches Thousand Year Blood War without letting us see it yet, come on Netflix instead we can enjoy the live action movie which traces the initial stages of the adventure of Ichigoor from the consecration as substitute shinigami and the first dangerous battles.

To be honest, the anime would also be available on Netflix in other regionsthus making itself available for viewing using a simple service VPNsbut being practically available in dubbed form in Italian on Prime VideosI mean, I don’t know how much it deserves.

Maybe a little rewatch of the series might not be so bad, waiting for something from the front Thousand Year Blood War is unlocked for our territory. The wait continues!

Bleach characters

Ichigo Kurosaki — is the main protagonist of the series of Tite Kubo. A tall, orange-haired high school student, he becomes a “Substitute Shinigami” after unintentionally absorbing most of Rukia Kuchiki’s powers. His cynical nature at first makes him ill-disposed towards duty, but as time goes on, he accepts and welcomes the strength his Shinigami powers bestow upon him.

Orihime Inoue — a classmate and longtime friend of Ichigo. She had a crush on him for a long time, however due to Ichigo's selfless desire to protect her loved ones, it turns into true love. She has been orphaned since she was three years old, her older brother Sora left her abusive parent s' house with her, raising her alone. However, when Orihime was in middle school, her brother died in an accident. Though she initially lacks spiritual powers, she Orihime develops spiritual awareness and later gains the divine ability to alter reality.

