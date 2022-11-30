The news had been in the air for some time now, as the series had hit the platform in a few other countries. From today, also in Italy, the anime series of BLEACH is available on Netflix with the first two seasons dubbed in Italian and Japanese. The first season consists of 20 episodes, while the second has 21.

Netflix confirms that more episodes will be made available next December 12th, but it is not yet clear how many seasons it will be. If you have a subscription, you can access the first two seasons of BLEACH simply by clicking on this link. The series is also available on Amazon Prime Video until season 16.

Episodes of BLEACH – Season 1

Episode 1 – The Day I Became a Shinigami

Episode 2 – The work of the Shinigami

Episode 3 – The older brother’s wish, the younger sister’s wish

Episode 4 – The Cursed Parakeet

Episode 5 – Strike the Invisible Enemy!

Episode 6 – Lethal Battle! Ichigo versus Ichigo

Episode 7 – Kon-gratulations from a stuffed animal

Episode 8 – June 17, Memories in the Rain

Episode 9 – Unbeatable Enemy

Episode 10 – Unexpected raids on haunted places

Episode 11 – The Legendary Quincy

Episode 12 – A Gentle Right

Episode 13 – The Flower and the Hollow

Episode 14 – Deadly Fight, Back to Back!

Episode 15 – Kon’s Grand Plan

Episode 16 – Renji Abarai Appears!

Episode 17 – Ichigo Dies!

Episode 18 – Regain the Shinigami’s Power!

Episode 19 – Ichigo Becomes a Hollow!

Episode 20 – Gin Ichimaru’s Shadow

Episodes of BLEACH – Season 2

Episode 1 – Entering the World of the Shinigami!

Episode 2 – The Man Who Hates Shinigami

Episode 3 – Fourteen Days to Rukia’s Execution

Episode 4 – The Gathering of the Thirteen Companies

Episode 5 – Direct Breakthrough with a Giant Cannon?!

Episode 6 – Formation! The worst pairing

Episode 7 – Unleash the Killing Blow!

Episode 8 – Orihime under attack

Episode 9 – Break Through the Shinigami Surroundings!

Episode 10 – Renji’s Challenge

Episode 11 – Will to kill

Episode 12 – The star and the stray dog

Episode 13 – Miracle! A Mysterious New Hero!

Episode 14 – A Tragedy at Dawn

Episode 15 – Aizen Murdered! Darkness approaches

Episode 16 – The Arrival of Kenpachi Zaraki!

Episode 17 – The Reasons for a Punch

Episode 18 – A Desperate Situation! Zangetsu breaks

Episode 19 – The Immortal Man

Episode 20 – The shinigami seen by Ganju

Episode 21 – Ichigo and Rukia reunited

BLEACH: the Italian dubbers

Ichigo Kurosaki : Frederick Viola

: Frederick Viola Rukia Kuchiki : Martina Tamburello

: Martina Tamburello Uryu Ishida : Roger Andreozzi

: Roger Andreozzi Isshin Kurosaki : Claudio Moneta

: Claudio Moneta Orihime Inoue : Jade Bonanomi

: Jade Bonanomi Yasutora “Chad” Sado : Marcello Moronesi

: Marcello Moronesi Don Kan’onji : Luca Ghignone

: Luca Ghignone Kon: Stephen Ferrari

The staff

Based on the manga by Tite Kubo

Direction : Noriyuki Abe

: Noriyuki Abe character design : Masashi Kudo

: Masashi Kudo Art director : Natsuko Suzuki, Sawako Takagi

: Natsuko Suzuki, Sawako Takagi Photography director : Toshiyuki Fukushima

: Toshiyuki Fukushima Music : Shiro Sagisu

: Shiro Sagisu Production: Pierrot Studio

Source: Netflix