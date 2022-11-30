The news had been in the air for some time now, as the series had hit the platform in a few other countries. From today, also in Italy, the anime series of BLEACH is available on Netflix with the first two seasons dubbed in Italian and Japanese. The first season consists of 20 episodes, while the second has 21.
Netflix confirms that more episodes will be made available next December 12th, but it is not yet clear how many seasons it will be. If you have a subscription, you can access the first two seasons of BLEACH simply by clicking on this link. The series is also available on Amazon Prime Video until season 16.
Episodes of BLEACH – Season 1
- Episode 1 – The Day I Became a Shinigami
- Episode 2 – The work of the Shinigami
- Episode 3 – The older brother’s wish, the younger sister’s wish
- Episode 4 – The Cursed Parakeet
- Episode 5 – Strike the Invisible Enemy!
- Episode 6 – Lethal Battle! Ichigo versus Ichigo
- Episode 7 – Kon-gratulations from a stuffed animal
- Episode 8 – June 17, Memories in the Rain
- Episode 9 – Unbeatable Enemy
- Episode 10 – Unexpected raids on haunted places
- Episode 11 – The Legendary Quincy
- Episode 12 – A Gentle Right
- Episode 13 – The Flower and the Hollow
- Episode 14 – Deadly Fight, Back to Back!
- Episode 15 – Kon’s Grand Plan
- Episode 16 – Renji Abarai Appears!
- Episode 17 – Ichigo Dies!
- Episode 18 – Regain the Shinigami’s Power!
- Episode 19 – Ichigo Becomes a Hollow!
- Episode 20 – Gin Ichimaru’s Shadow
Episodes of BLEACH – Season 2
- Episode 1 – Entering the World of the Shinigami!
- Episode 2 – The Man Who Hates Shinigami
- Episode 3 – Fourteen Days to Rukia’s Execution
- Episode 4 – The Gathering of the Thirteen Companies
- Episode 5 – Direct Breakthrough with a Giant Cannon?!
- Episode 6 – Formation! The worst pairing
- Episode 7 – Unleash the Killing Blow!
- Episode 8 – Orihime under attack
- Episode 9 – Break Through the Shinigami Surroundings!
- Episode 10 – Renji’s Challenge
- Episode 11 – Will to kill
- Episode 12 – The star and the stray dog
- Episode 13 – Miracle! A Mysterious New Hero!
- Episode 14 – A Tragedy at Dawn
- Episode 15 – Aizen Murdered! Darkness approaches
- Episode 16 – The Arrival of Kenpachi Zaraki!
- Episode 17 – The Reasons for a Punch
- Episode 18 – A Desperate Situation! Zangetsu breaks
- Episode 19 – The Immortal Man
- Episode 20 – The shinigami seen by Ganju
- Episode 21 – Ichigo and Rukia reunited
BLEACH: the Italian dubbers
- Ichigo Kurosaki: Frederick Viola
- Rukia Kuchiki: Martina Tamburello
- Uryu Ishida: Roger Andreozzi
- Isshin Kurosaki: Claudio Moneta
- Orihime Inoue: Jade Bonanomi
- Yasutora “Chad” Sado: Marcello Moronesi
- Don Kan’onji: Luca Ghignone
- Kon: Stephen Ferrari
The staff
- Based on the manga by Tite Kubo
- Direction: Noriyuki Abe
- character design: Masashi Kudo
- Art director: Natsuko Suzuki, Sawako Takagi
- Photography director: Toshiyuki Fukushima
- Music: Shiro Sagisu
- Production: Pierrot Studio
