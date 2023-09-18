













The Bleach remastering arrived in 2022 and is currently serializing a new part. However, An animator made fan art of a scene that was not animated but is part of the manga. The artist commented that it was a shame that it had not been brought to the screen, for this reason he decided to make some quick strokes and published the illustration.

However, after this, fans of bleach they started a strong and aggressive criticism against the anime production team, which involves everything from the scriptwriter to the illustrators.

Screenwriter Masaki Hiramatsu, series composition and storyboard artist Tomohisa Taguchi, animation director Leo Kawamoto and other staff feels vulnerable after all the hate and threats received on social networksso much so that they even talked about leaving the project.

The scene that did not make it to the screen stars Orihime and has a sensual tone, Kawamoto published an illustration of the scene that would not be illustrated and this led to the rage of the fandom of bleach which he described as a bad adaptation to the anime. After that, the illustrator commented the following:

“Why was it cut? Don’t know! Don’t know! I’m not a senior staff member and I don’t know anything. I can only do my best to work on the episodes I’m in charge of. Also, I usually reply to all replies and RTs, but there are so many that I can’t handle them, so I’ll send a ♡ to the person who says ‘thanks for drawing it for me.’ I’m sorry“Kawamoto wrote.

And it is that The team concluded that it is open to constructive and respectful criticism, However, the latest comments from fans are far from it.

On the other hand, it also began to be rumored that hate fandoms bleach They were trying to make more trouble. of the situation; Everything was so chaotic that the team commented that they would start blocking people who were aggressive.

“Naturally, there are answers and reflections from the creators, and you can’t do everything you want to do. Many people are involved in the creation [del anime, en este caso de Bleach]and they do everything they can to make it as good as they are allowed.

And what is released into the world is the answer. From now on, anyone who comments with such questions [amenazantes e irrespetuosas] or requests will be blocked immediately without fail. That’s all“, communicated the scriptwriter.

And with that the matter was settled. However, after this, Bleach fans who support and recognize the hard work of the team made a new hashtag that was called #Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff.

It is very unfortunate that fans are not able to value and respect the work of others solely because they do not get a delivery as they consider it should be. Respect is very important in all human relationships.

Where can I watch Bleach?

The new version of bleachwhich continues to be adapted, is being broadcast through Disney Plus. However, if you are in Latin America, you must resort to the Star Plus subscription.

The first adaptation had more than 366 chapters, was directed by Studio Pierrot and was animated from 2004 to 2012. In 2022 we got news for a new installment.

