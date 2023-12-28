Shueishathe publishing house of Shonen Jump magazine and some of the most famous manga in the world, has registered the trademark in Europe Bleach: Rebirth of Soulswhich could be linked to a new game starring Ichigo and the other characters from Tite Kubo's work.

The trademark was spotted and reported on Twitter | X from Kurakasis. The dedicated page of the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) indicates that the patent was registered under categories 9 and 41 of the Nice classification, which usually includes video games.