Shueishathe publishing house of Shonen Jump magazine and some of the most famous manga in the world, has registered the trademark in Europe Bleach: Rebirth of Soulswhich could be linked to a new game starring Ichigo and the other characters from Tite Kubo's work.
The trademark was spotted and reported on Twitter | X from Kurakasis. The dedicated page of the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) indicates that the patent was registered under categories 9 and 41 of the Nice classification, which usually includes video games.
New game for PC and console or for mobile?
Apart from that, we have no other information and for example we do not know if it is a new one console and PC game or a free-to-play title designed mainly for smartphones, an increasingly popular formula for manga and anime tie-ins. It wouldn't even be the first time for Bleach, considering 2019's Bleach Mobile 3D and 2016's Bleach: Brave Souls.
It must be said that Bleach is experiencing a sort of second youth thanks to the new seasons of the anime which narrate the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War narrative arc, so the hypothesis of a new game to ride the popularity of the series certainly seems plausible.
