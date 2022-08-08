One of the strengths of Bleach is undoubtedly the diverse and colorful cast of characters put together by Tite Kubo over the years. Today we offer you a Rangiku Matsumoto cosplay made by the Japanese model Shirahoshi Natsumi.

Rangiku is a Soul Society Shinigami, a guardian of souls who purifies the evil entity known as Hollow. She is the lieutenant of the 10th division of Gotei 13, led by the young captain Tōshirō Hitsugaya. Despite the great responsibility of her assignment, Rangiku is known to be a real slacker with an alcohol addiction.

The cosplay made by Shirahoshi Natsumi is simple but undoubtedly impactful. The costume, as we can see in the shot below, was made in a rigorous way and as in the original version includes a shinigami katana and the iconic and showy neckline that highlights the shapes of the character. There is also a certain attention to detail, such as the pendant, the use of colored contact lenses and the presence of the characteristic pendant of the character.

